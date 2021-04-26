Nos membres

Atlantique
CIFA FM 104,1
795A Comeauville,
Saulnierville, route 1
N.-É., B0W 2Z0
Tél. : (902) 769-2432
Fax : (902) 769-3101
Courriel :
Site Web : www.cifafm.com
CITU FM 104.1
3435, route 206
C.P. 250
Petit-de-Grat, Nouvelle-Écosse
B0E 2L0
Tél. : (902) 226-0981
Fax : (902) 226-9643
Courriel :
Site Web : www.citufm.ca
CKJM FM 106.1 (Chéticamp) / 92.5 (Pomquet)
15584, Sentier Cabot
C.P. 699
Chéticamp, Nouvelle-Écosse
B0E 1H0
Tél. : (902) 224-1242
Fax : (902) 224-1770
Courriel :
Site Web : www.ckjmfm.ca
CKRH FM 98.5 (OUI FM)
5527, Cogswell
Halifax, Nouvelle-Écosse
B3J 1R2
Tél. : (902) 490-2574
Fax : (902) 429-2574
Courriel :
Site Web : www.oui98.ca
Nouveau-Brunswick
CFAI FM 101.1 (Edmundston) / 105.1 (Grand-Sault)
17, rue Costigan
Edmundston, Nouveau-Brunswick
E3V 1W7
Tél. : (506) 737-5060
Fax : (506) 737-5084
Courriel :
Site Web : www.cfai.fm
CFBO FM 90.7
331, Avenue Acadie
Dieppe, Nouveau-Brunswick
E1A 0G3
Tél. : (506) 854-9690 (Dieppe) / (506) 532-0080 (Shédiac)
Fax. : (506) 854-3540 (Dieppe) / (506) 532-0120 (Shédiac)
Courriel :
Site Web : www.cfbo.ca
CFJU FM 90.1
6943, Route 17
Saint-Quentin, Nouveau-Brunswick
E8A 2K2
Tél: (506) 235-9000
Courriel:
Site Web : www.route17.ca
CHQC FM 105.7
67, chemin Ragged Point
Saint-Jean, Nouveau-Brunswick
E2K 5C3
Tél. : (506) 643-6996
Fax : (506) 658-3984
Courriel :
Site Web : www.chqc.ca
CIMS FM 103.9 (Campbellton) / 96.7 (Dalhousie)
1991, Avenue des Pionniers
Balmoral, Nouveau-Brunswick
E8E 2W7
Tél. : (506) 826-1040
Fax : (506) 826-2400
Courriel :
Site Web : www.cimsfm.com
CJPN FM 90.5
715, rue Priestman
Fredericton, Nouveau-Brunswick
E3B 5W7
Tél. : (506) 454-2576
Fax : (506) 453-3958
Courriel :
Site Web : www.cjpn.ca
CJSE FM 89.5 (Shédiac) / 92.5 (Memramcook) / 107.5 (Baie-Ste-Anne)
C.P. 5001
51, chemin Cornwall
Shédiac, Nouveau-Brunswick
E4P 8T8
Tél. : (506) 854-9690 (Dieppe) / (506) 532-0080 (Shédiac)
Fax : (506) 854-3540 (Dieppe) / (506) 532-0120 (Shédiac)
Courriel :
Site Web : www.cjse.ca
CKMA FM 93.7
300, chemin Beaverbrook
Miramichi, Nouveau-Brunswick
E1V 1A1
Tél. : (506) 624-9370
Courriel :
Site Web : www.ckma.ca
CKRO FM 97.1
142, route 113
Pokemouche, Nouveau-Brunswick
E8P 1K7
Tél. : (506) 336-9706
Fax : (506) 336-9058
Courriel :
Site Web : www.ckro.ca
CKUM FM 93.5 (Codiac FM)
18, rue Antonine-Maillet
Moncton, Nouveau-Brunswick
E1A 3E9
Tél. : (506) 858-4485
Fax : (506) 858-4524
Courriel :
Site Web : codiacfm.ca
Ontario
CFRH FM 88.1
63, rue Main
Penetanguishene, Ontario
L9M 2G3
Tél. : (705) 549-3116
Fax : (705) 549-6463
Courriel :
Site Web : www.vaguefm.ca
CHOD FM 92.1
1111, chemin Montréal, bureau 202
Cornwall, Ontario
K6H 1E1
Tél. : (613) 936-2463
Fax : (613) 936-2568
Courriel :
Site Web : www.chodfm.ca
CHOQ FM 105.1
304 – 330 avenue Lansdowne
Toronto, Ontario
M6H 3Y1
Tél. : 416.599.2666
Fax : 416.599.7639
Courriel :
Sites Web : www.choqfm.ca et www.grandtoronto.ca
CINN FM 91.1
1004, rue Prince
Hearst, Ontario
P0L 1N0
Tél. : (705) 372-1011
Fax : (705) 362-7411
Courriel :
Site Web : www.cinnfm.com
CJFO FM 94.5
245, rue McArthur
Ottawa, Ontario
K1K 6P3
Tél. : (613) 745-5529
Courriel :
Site Web : www.cjfofm.com
CKGN FM 89.7 MHz (Kapuskasing) / 94.7 MHz (Smooth Rock Falls)
77, chemin Brunelle nord
Kapuskasing, Ontario
P5N 2M1
Tél. : (705) 335-5915
Fax : (705) 335-3508
Courriel :
Site Web : www.ckgn.ca
Ouest et Territoires
CFED FM 97.9 (Radio Cité)
La Cité francophone
8627, rue Marie-Anne-Gaboury, bureau 140L
Edmonton (Alberta)
T6C 3N1
Tél. : 780 466-9949
Courriel :
Site Web : radiocitefm.ca
CFRG FM 93.1
C.P. 176
Gravelbourg, Saskatchewan
S0H 1X0
Tél. : (306) 648-2374
Fax : (306) 648-3258
Courriel :
Site Web : cfrg931fm.com
CFRT FM 107.3
981, Nunavut Drive, C.P. 880
Iqaluit, Nunavut
X0A 0H0
Tél. : (867) 979-1073
Courriel :
Site Web : www.cfrt.ca
CHPL FM 92.1
9735, 99e Rue, C.P. 116
Plamondon, Alberta
T0A 2T0
Tél. : (780) 798-3896
Fax : (780) 798-3909
Courriel :
Site Web : www.chpl.ca
CILS FM 107.9 (Radio Victoria)
637, Head St.
Victoria, Colombie-Britannique
V9A 5S9
Tél. : (250) 220-4139
Fax : (250) 388-6280
Courriel :
Site Web : www.radiovictoria.ca
CIVR FM 103.5
5016, 48e Rue, C.P. 456
Yellowknife, Territoires du Nord-Ouest
X1A 2N4
Tél. : (867) 766-5172
Fax : (867) 873-2158
Courriel :
Site Web : www.radiotaiga.com
CKRP FM 95.7 MHz (Falher) / 102.9 MHz (Nampa) / 90.3 MHz (Rivière-la-Paix)
C.P. 573
Falher, Alberta
T0H 1M0
Tél. : (780) 837-6704
Courriel :
Site Web : www.nordouestfm.ca
Envol 91 (CKXL FM 91.1)
340, boulevard Provencher
Saint-Boniface, Manitoba
R2H 0G7
Tél. : (204) 233-4243
Fax : (204) 233-3646
Courriel :
Site Web : www.envol91.mb.ca